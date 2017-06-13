Youtube Star Austin Jones Charged With Heinous Crimes And Is Awaiting Sentencing

Austin Jones is in serious trouble! The Youtube star was arrested on child pornography charges according to E! News. The internet sensation, who has over 500,000 subscribers for his pop music covers, was charged with two counts of production of child pornography.

Jones, who is 24-years-old, will appear in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, he will remain in custody until his hearing because he is a “risk to the community and there’s a danger he’ll flee.”

If the Youtube star is proven to be guilty, he faces a minimum of fifteen years in prison!

Not much is known regarding what actually happened yet, but we do know, because of the court documents, that Jones was involved in communications with two underage female girls in August of 2016 and May 2017 over Facebook.

The criminal complaint describes Jones as requesting one girl to “prove” she was his “biggest fan” by sending the internet singer sexually explicit videos.

Fans are speculating that the man was trying to flee the United States because he was stopped by the Customs and Border Patrol at the O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, USA.

Jones was taken into custody, and he gave an interview allegedly admitting to the charges.

Austin had amassed a large following due to his acapella covers of artists like Justin Bieber, Fall Out Boy, and Twenty One Pilots.

He first started his Youtube channel in 2007 and had since gained more than 25 million views.

Not only that, but his Instagram showcases more than 300,000 followers.

Despite his success, this isn’t the first time he has been hit with similar accusations!

In 2015, he issued an apology over allegations that he lied about his age to solicit “twerking” videos from underage girls.

On his Facebook page, he wrote, “I’m embarrassed. I would have conversations online with girls that would involve me asking them to create a video of themselves twerking. Sometimes I would make videos of myself making twerk moves in return.”