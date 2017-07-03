YouTube Star And Teen Mom Critic Stevie Ryan Dead At 33

YouTube star Stevie Ryan is dead at 33. The Los Angeles Coroner’s Office is calling her death a suicide by hanging. Sadly, it looks like Stevie took her own life just one week after letting fans know about the death of her grandfather.

Stevie Ryan rose to fame as the star of her own YouTube channel called Little Loca. On it, she would imitate many famous celebrities. She was known for her parodies of the Kardashians, Selena Gomez and many other celebrities with some of her most popular videos bringing in hundreds of thousands of views.

Stevie was also known for her feuds with several Teen Mom stars. It was pretty common for Stevie to argue on social media with Jenelle Evans and other cast members.

Red bottoms. Ps. I was on my period ❤️ A post shared by Stevie Ryan (@stevieryan) on Jun 28, 2017 at 12:05am PDT

The ongoing feud with Jenelle dates back several years as Stevie Ryan spoke out about many of the Teen Mom star’s antics and her custody struggles with her mom over her son Jace. Back in 2014, Stevie and Jenelle sparred on Twitter after Jenelle complained about not getting her son for the Fourth of July and Stevie commented on it.

Stevie Ryan also teased recently about wanting a “Xanax hook up” from Matt Baier, who was engaged to Amber Portwood at the time. Simon Saran responded to Stevie’s comment, asking, “Are you sure he’s not your daddy too? You can’t stop talking about him.”

Happy Valiumtines Day! A post shared by Stevie Ryan (@stevieryan) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:41am PST

It was after Simon struck back at Stevie that she made fun of his “moobs,” asking about Farrah Abraham’s man’s cup size. Simon shot back, claiming that Stevie had the chest of an 8-year old boy. This all happened a few weeks back, leading to Stevie Ryan started a new YouTube channel called Teen Mom Tea.

After making a name for herself in Hollywood with her popular YouTube channel, Stevie Ryan was picked up by VH1 where she hosted a sketch series called Stevie TV from 2012-2013. She also co-hosted Sex with Brody on the E! network with Brody Jenner.

It’s no secret that Stevie was suffering from depression. Her latest project was a podcast called Mentally Ch(ill), which, incidentally, is about depression. It was on that podcast where Stevie revealed that her grandfather had recently died.

The podcast aired on June 29 where she admitted that the death of her grandfather would just cause her to become more depressed. It was confirmed that Stevie Ryan died on July 1, just two days later from an apparent suicide by hanging.