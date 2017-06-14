Young Bella Thorne Admits That Scott Disick’s Heavy Drinking And Hard Partying Were Too Much For Her

It seems that hardcore life is not meant for Bella Thorne. She candidly revealed the fact that the bad boy Scott Disick’s constant drinking and partying were the reasons for which their romance ended.

Complex recently interviewed Bella Thorne, and the sexy actress has finally spoken about her public relationship with Scott.

The young starlet expressed who she really feels about their time together, and she admitted that Scott is very charming and sweet.

But, on the other hand, his excessive drinking habits have made her go away. She said that she doesn’t drink at all and he drinks a lot.

It seems that she is just not into this kind of lifestyle and it didn’t take her too long to realize it.

Bella admitted that she met him at a house party that she put together after he privately messaged her to ask if he could attend.

After they had reconnected in Cannes, the paparazzi were all over them, and they got very cozy. She talked about a particular controversial photo where it seemed that Scott was touching her breast.

She cleared everything by saying that her nipple came out of her bathing suit and he tried to fix it for her, and that’s why it looks like he is grabbing her boob.

After it had become apparent that the star from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians show wanted to party a bit too hard, she said it’s time to move on.

‘We were [at Cannes] a day and a half before I was like I’m booking my flight and leaving. I love to go out and have fun, I love to f*****g dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that, and it was way too much for me. I was like, ‘Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.’

Despite all recent drama around him, Bella moved on gracefully from her association with Scott.

She has been recently seen spending more and more time with her former love, Gregg Sulkin. She has also been gearing up for the June 23 release of her new Netflix film ‘You Get Me’ in which she will be playing a stalkerish ex-girlfriend.