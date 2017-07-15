Younes Bendjima Gushes Over His Girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian; He Says That Every Time He Sees Her, It’s Fireworks!

There’s no mistaking it, Younes Bendjima is crazy about his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. He has a message for her, saying that every time he sees her, it’s like seeing fireworks.

Younes still sees fireworks even after the Fourth of July. The 24-year-old model has turned into more than just a boy toy for the 38-year-old reality star.

It looks like he managed to develop some serious feelings for her and she has done the same for him.

Younes took to Snapchat to tell all of his followers that he can’t stop thinking of her, posting a video of pyrotechnics going off. He captioned the post saying that ‘Every time I see ya @kourtneykardashian.’

After all the hard times that Scott Disick has given her, it is good to see that now she has got a hot guy so in love with her.

high waisted bikinis…on my app A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 14, 2017 at 7:30am PDT

The couple had a romantic date in the south of France, and there they did their usual luxury drill of hanging out on yachts and sunning their perfect bodies.

They were also spotted playing in the Mediterranean Sea on jet-skis. This was their second trip of this kind that they have taken together after their PDA filled vacation in May.

Let’s not forget that was the vacation that sent Kourtney’s ex, Scott off the rails.

He ended up flying there to Cannes himself bringing lots of women to his rented villa in what seemed like a heated jealousy after seeing Kourtney and Younes’ lovefest.

Kourtney already misses Younes as after she returned home from their trip she got very flirty with him in a sexy Instagram photo on July 10 to remind him of their romantic time in Saint Tropez.

‘Baby, we should hit the south of France’ she captioned a picture from their vacation.

Advertisement

She looked amazing in a white see-through tank top that flashed her bra, while displaying her toned legs in black shorts against a mo-ped. While their relationship has had to be long distance so far, what’s more, romantic than spending all of her time with Younes on the sexy French Riviera.