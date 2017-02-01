You Wont Believe What Johnny Depp Spent $3-Million On

Actor Johnny Depp is somewhat in a financial crisis due to his extravagant lifestyle.

Advertisement

For the better part of the last two decades, the 53-year-old actor spent an average of $2 million a month, according to The Management Group (TMG), which sued the star in Los Angeles for an overdue repayment.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star has spent $75 million to buy 14 houses, a castle in France situated on a plot of 18 hectares, several residences in Hollywood, a loft in downtown Los Angeles or a horses farm in Kentucky.

Since 2000, Johnny Depp has also bought a yacht for $18 million, no fewer than 45 luxury cars, and is still spending $700,000 a month for good wine, private plane trips and a staff of 40 According to the complaint.

The actor is also an art collector, an expensive passion for which he has also spent fortunes there to acquire paintings of his favorite artists, about 200 pieces of Warhol or Klimt among others. He also owns about 70 collectible guitars and other precious souvenirs stored in 12 different locations.

Another incredible expense, he “paid more than $3 million to shoot the ashes of the eccentric author Hunter S Thompson from a cannon,” the management group said.

Depp also filed a complaint on January 13th against TMG, claiming $25 million for mismanaging his finances, committing loans without his consent and leading him to the brink of ruin.

For 17 years, The Management Group has done everything possible to “protect the actor from himself,” insisted Michael Kump, the group’s lawyer, to Celebrity Insider.

“In fact, when Depp’s bank asked him to repay a loan of several million dollars and did not have the necessary funds, the company lent him the money so he could avoid a humiliating one Financial crisis,” he added.

TMG claims to have repeatedly tried to warn the actor that he was spending too much money, but without success.

The actor separated from the company last year. TMG says that Depp owes him $4.2 million and that the firm had to initiate a procedure to recover his due by seizing a property of the actor.

“The only reason Mr. Depp filed a complaint was to disrupt the ongoing efforts of TMG in order to be repaid the loan granted to save it,” the company told reports.

Advertisement

Depp and his last wife Amber Heard, 30, reached an agreement in August to end their 18-month marriage, under which the actor pledged to pay $7 million.