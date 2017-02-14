You Won’t Believe How Much Donald Trump’s Vacation Will Cost

Donald Trump, who for a long time before being a presidential candidate criticized his predecessor Barack Obama for his vacations, will travel next weekend, for the third time in a month, to his luxurious Mar-a-Lago residence In Palm Beach.

Advertisement

According to the website indy100, these trips could cost up to $3 million each.

This figure comes from a report by the Government Accountability Office, which analyzed the costs of a trip made in 2013 by former President Barack Obama at the request of Republican Senator John Barrasso.

Mr. Obama also visited Palm Beach for four days, in addition to a short jump to his hometown Chicago.

Presidents usually pay for their family vacations, says indy100, but the costs of security are borne by the state, hence the bill of about $3 million.

He will be on his third trip under the warm Floridian sun on February 17, according to information reported Tuesday by the Palm Beach Post, which cites a notice from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Mr. Trump visited his opulent estate on February 3, a few days after taking the oath, before returning last weekend with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. US Coast Guard officers patrolled Donald Trump’s Florida residence on the last visit.

The FAA must notify the airports of the presidential aircraft, Air For One, several days in advance, which imposes a series of restrictions on other air traffic.

Trump and his guard will be in Palm Beach from Friday to Monday.

Advertisement

According to the indy100, Barack Obama took 230 days of leave during his eight years as head of the United States, against 533 days of leave for his predecessor, Republican George W. Bush, also in office for two terms.