You Can Never Be Too Sure! Robert Pattinson Is Still ‘Kind Of’ Engaged With FKA Twigs

If anyone can open up a quiet and discreet star, Howard Stern is your guy. Twilight star Robert Pattinson talked with the 63-years old TV and radio personality and revealed that he’s still ‘kind of’ engaged to British musician FKA Twigs, but didn’t fill in on details and left too many blank spaces.

In the interview, the 31-years old actor expressed his wariness about sharing aspects of his private life, mostly because of crazy and delusional fans.

Pattinson responded that he would totally love to speak more about his relationship, but he’s stuck in a position where he has to make a decision: keep quiet or let all those crazy people invade his life.

The movie star acknowledged that he must stay quiet about his life, even though this is one of the most frustrating things in the world.

Considering that his past relationship with his ‘Twilight’ co-star Kristen Stewart was the subject of heavy media scrutiny, you can’t really blame him.

The two were together for about five years but split up after she was caught ‘doing things’ with ‘Snow White And The Huntsman’ director Rupert Sanders.

Asked about his current girlfriend, 29-year-old singer Tahliah Debrett Barnett, by her real name, Pattinson said that she’s amazing, super talented and just from a totally different world.

Apparently, the only problem is that, shortly after they began dating, she became a victim of racist abuse on social media.

Pattinson told Stern that he considers his Twilight past to have something to do with this, with fans creating all sorts of conspiracies.

Now that his latest film, Good Time, has been called his career’s best performance, will his Twilight fans start changing their mind?