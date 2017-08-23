Yolanda Hadid Opens Up About Her Suicide Attempt

During her struggle with Lyme disease, Yolanda Hadid also battled dark, suicidal thoughts. Now, the celeb has decided to open up about the attempt to take her own life that was almost successful.

The 53 year old detailed her nightmare in the new tell-all ‘Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisibility of Lyme Disease.’

In the book, Yolanda claims she suffered so much because of the illness that she wanted to end it all.

Despite undergoing several different treatments, the condition kept getting worse, and the woman started to spiral out of control.

Hadid described, with a lot of detail the thoughts that went through her head in the months that the pills made her sicker instead of curing her.

In the book, she talks about how she had lost her energy and was no longer ‘vivacious’ which was a horrible thing especially because she was required to have those characteristics as a Housewife.

Instead, she used to isolate herself from the rest of the world.

Because of her lack of socializing and constant pain, she fell more and more into depression as the days went by.

While she was supposed to be a glamorous woman, in reality, the reality TV star struggled even to get dressed.

About two years after her diagnosis, nothing had really changed for the better – on the contrary.

During one trip with her husband to Florida, the woman felt like she couldn’t take it anymore, so she submerged herself in the ocean completely, with the intention of committing suicide.

‘God please just take me away in a wave. I can’t live like this one more day. Please carry my body away. I just want to disappear. My next thought is a clear image of my three children. It shifts my consciousness immediately, and that is the only thing that keeps me from letting myself drift and drown,’ the book reads.

