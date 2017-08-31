Yolanda Hadid Calls Zayn Malik ‘Family’ In Super Cute Post With Daughter Gigi

Yolanda Hadid has already fully accepted Zayn Malik in the family. The 53-year-old ex Real Housewives of Beverly Hills celeb took to social media yesterday to share with her followers a super cute photo featuring her model daughter Gigi Hadid and Zayn hugging.

‘❤️Summer Loving……. #Family,’ Yolanda captioned the cute black and white snap.

❤️Summer Loving……. #Family A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Aug 30, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

As fans certainly know, the former One Direction member and the supermodel have been dating for quite a while now.

Speculations about their romantic involvement started way back in 2015.

In 2016, Yolanda’s daughter also starred in Malik’s music video for the hit song Pillowtalk.

But despite the woman’s post being really sweet, this does not mean it’s the first time the Hadid matriarch has called Zayn part of the family.

Back in September of 2016, the woman posted a similar message about how it warms her heart seeing her daughter so happy with Zayn and used the same hashtag.

In July, Yolanda showed off the fact that the couple was featured on the cover of Vogue, saying how proud she was of them.

Do you think Gigi and Zayn will take their relationship to the next level and tie the knot anytime soon?