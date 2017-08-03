Yet Another Bravo Star Slams ‘Pretentious’ And ‘B***Y’ Heather Dubrow Following Huge RHOC Cast Fallout

It looks like Heather Dubrow is running out of friendly ex co-stars on Real Housewives of Orange County. Today, August 3, Jeff Lewis and Bethenny Frankel appeared on Watch What Happens Live and during a game called Shouting Out, Lewis was unable to hold back when it came to his feelings on the former RHOC star.

‘Inauthentic. Pretentious. Condescending. Snobbish. B***y,’ the man enumerated when a photo of Dubrow appeared.

Andy Cohen and Frankel were unable to do anything else except look mortified!

Finally, Frankel tried to salvage the uncomfortable situation by adding: ‘Actress I knew when she was broke before!’

As fans may already know, the huge feud between Dubrow and Lewis started last summer when the Flipping Out star revealed she was his least favorite Housewife because she was rude to him and the staff at Shannon Beador’s party.

He called her obnoxious, and she responded that he is an ‘a**hole’ in a full blown twitter war.

Not too long ago, the mother of four was dissed by all of her former co-stars for not inviting them to her new house.

Dubrow ended up deleting Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson from all of her social media accounts in response.

According to an insider, Heather believes she is above the other Housewives.

Apparently, she was only pretending to like them because of Terry’s practice and his show, but now that she is off RHOC, she has no use for them in her life.

Are you shocked Lewis was so frank about what he feels towards the former RHOC star?