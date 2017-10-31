Yes, Corey Feldman Really Can Get Sued For Dropping Names Of Alleged Pedophiles

Corey Feldman has gone public with his pleas for help in getting his story told, once and for all. The actor and singer has stated he was surrounded by pedophiles while at the height of his career as one of Hollywood’s brightest child stars. Lavish child and teen-themed parties permeated the 80s and some of these events lured Hollywood’s elite children where they were groomed by pedophiles.

Not all of Hollywood’s Teen Beat centerfolds have a horror story to share, but Feldman does. Only he can’t name names. You see, according to California’s statute Civ. Proc. Code § 340.1, the time for Corey to file civil or criminal charges against the men who abused him has long passed.

For him to publicly state the names of his abusers puts him in legal jeopardy and opens him up to multiple defamation suits.

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down California's attempt to extend the statute of limitations on child sexual abuse. An idiotic decision. https://t.co/jMkmIAsdKj — John Boner (@JohnJohnboner) May 13, 2017

Still, journalists like Matt Lauer and Megyn Kelly invited Feldman to their NBC program only to grill him in an attempt to reveal the abusers’ names on air.

It didn’t take long for social media to erupt in an outcry over the way a victim who was fighting pedophilia in Hollywood was portrayed and treated during both interviews.

None wondered why Feldman wasn’t taking legal advice from Megyn Kelly as she tried to explain to him that he had nothing to worry about with a defamation suit as long as he told the truth.

Instead, many wrote comments across social media networks that Kelly was most likely after the rating surge she’d get if Feldman did drop the names on her show.

The same was said about Matt Lauer’s incessant persisting that Feldman could easily just say the names of the pedophiles and didn’t need to make a movie to tell his story.

Maybe Feldman has already sought legal counsel and that’s why he is clear that he can’t publicly name his abusers as pedophiles. Maybe taking legal advice from Matt Lauer and Megyn Kelly simply isn’t the wisest thing to do.

You can watch the interview with Megyn Kelly in the video player below, followed by the interview with Matt Lauer.

Corey Feldman stated that he never got a payoff. He didn’t get a settlement from his abusers. While some have tried to take that information to insinuate that Feldman is raising $10 million as some way of profiting off his abuse, it seems clear that isn’t the case.

Many victims of sexual abuse seek civil damages for what they have endured. For Feldman, it seems he has never received any justice at all. Rose McGowan reportedly received a $100,000 settlement in 1997 but didn’t have a non-disclosure clause.

She is speaking out, but whether there are any future legal roadblocks due to the legalities of the original settlement remains to be seen.

.@rosemcgowan said Harvey Weinstein offered her $1 million to keep quiet about her settlement https://t.co/se3EPMm8h8 pic.twitter.com/iimrkyysL8 — Variety (@Variety) October 30, 2017

Things are different in Feldman’s case. He hasn’t received any hush money and it’s rather the opposite. It’s as if Feldman’s been sounding the warning cry about pedophiles in Hollywood for decades but no one has been listening.

Now, some are ready to accuse him of doing something wrong by raising money to make a movie, as if he were at fault when in actuality, he was and is a victim of child sexual abuse.

Corey Feldman isn’t wrong about opening himself up to defamation suits if he were to publicly allege six men were pedophiles. He is decades beyond the statute of limitations and would legally be at risk. Additionally, though some have come forward to say they know Feldman was abused, not many are stepping forward to either state they also were victimized.

That’s one of the big differences between child sexual abuse cases and adult cases. With adults, it is often easier to recognize you’ve been abused. With children, the abuse is more manipulative and involves a period of grooming.

Most children are sexually abused by someone they trust and there is usually a degree of mind control involved, such as the child doesn’t recognize the extent of the abuse or even that a crime was committed until years later.

Instead of attacking Corey Feldman for not naming names, maybe the conversation should be why should California’s statute of limitations exist to protect pedophiles and not victims?

Why should Corey Feldman suffer even greater agony while his abusers sit back knowing they continue to have the upper hand and threaten lawsuits should they be exposed?

Corey Feldman has weighed his options, the problems with the statute of limitations, and has found a way to not only tell his story but do so in a way that exposes the perpetrators while remaining protected.

Instead of being attacked for wanting to legally expose the perpetrators, he should be supported and commended for never giving up.

Those who support Corey Feldman and his fight to expose Hollywood’s pedophiles are using the hashtag #IStandWithCorey across social media networks.

What do you think? Do you think Corey should stop listening to lawyers and listen to those who tell him to just say the names of the perpetrators despite the legalities involved?

Do you agree or disagree that there should be a statute of limitations on child sexual abuse and molestation cases?