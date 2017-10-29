Yara Shahidi Covers Seventeen Magazine Talks Love Life, Her Future and Activism

Yara Shahidi has made quite the name for herself since landing on the hit tv show Blackish.

She has used her platform to give talks and engage her generation on the perils of our time and the need to be a staunch example for others. Shahidi recently scored the starring role in the spin-off for Blackish called Grownish and has also been accepted into Harvard. Even though she’s barely out of high school, she had her pick of universities and even the help of a recommendation letter from none other than former first lady Michelle Obama.

🍥where you'll find me🍥 A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Oct 28, 2017 at 7:05am PDT

As the cover girl for the November/December edition of Seventeen, Shahidi opens up about what informs her activism, art, and life. As a biracial person, she has talked at length about the duality of being two different races and the forged identity that sometimes leads to. When asked about her ambition and future plans, she is mindful to give credit and credence to where she is now.

“I’m enjoying time as a kid- I’ve learned to appreciate the age that you are because it disappears. There are perks to being a teen too,” Shahidi explains. When talking about how she got into activism and why she feels it’s so integral to our times, she speaks about her love for history and how the common thread in activism is so tied to history. “Our generation is a representation of all the great movements that have come before us. It’s all about paying it forward.”

This 17 year old is on the cover of this months @seventeen magazine!! Much love to the entire team for a beautiful shoot and gorgeous conversation on everything from curls, activism and the future✨ curls+activism ❤️ #seventeen #naturalhair A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Oct 27, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

When she was questioned about her love life, she makes it very clear that she is focusing on her career and studies at the moment. Mostly because she’s so busy, she can’t really give her time and space and energy to another person. She says that if she can’t take a relaxing bath on a regular basis as she would like to, she doesn’t have time for a whole other human and what that kind of possible commitment could entail.

A blossoming star in her own right, we can’t wait to see what this young beauty has in store for years to come.