Yakko, Wakko, And Dot Are Back! ‘Animaniacs’ Reboot In Development!

Lately, it seems that everything from the 1990s is a hot property once again. Today in “your-favorite-childhood-show-is-being-rebooted” news comes word that Warner Bros. a new version of the once popular television hit, Animaniacs.

The original show ran for 99 episodes between 1993 and 1998, first on first as part of the Fox Kids block and then over on the fledgling WB Kids block.

Animaniacs was unusual due to its variety show format; it featured multiple unrelated segments each episode, like a sort of animated version of Saturday Night Live.

Tying it all together were the Warner Brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and their sister, Dot, all of whom had been locked inside the water tower on the Warner Bros. studio lot in the 1930s until their recent escape.

Although it wasn’t technically a spin-off, Animaniacs was the sister show of Tiny Toon Adventures, both of which were produced by filmmaker Steven Spielberg and his Amblin Entertainment shingle.

Popular characters on Animaniacs included Pinky and the Brain, Slappy Squirrel, Rita and Runt, Buttons and Mindy, and The Goodfeathers.

After Animaniacs ended, Pinky and the Brain got their own spin-off show which ran for 65 episodes before being retooled into Pinky, Elmyra & the Brain.

The change was pushed by studio executives and deeply resented by the producers, which resulted in the poorly-received show being canceled after only 13 episodes.

Animaniacs has surged back into the public consciousness in recent years, due mainly to the show’s arrival on Netflix in 2016.

The voice cast from the show has even begun touring together with a full orchestra to perform Animaniacs Live!, which includes a new version of the popular song, “Yakko’s World.”

Steven Spielberg and Amblin Television are said to be behind the new reboot, as well, along with Warner Bros. Animation. The new Animaniacs is not attached to any network or streaming service at this point, but the new show is still very early in its development.