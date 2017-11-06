‘Xscape: Still Kickin’ It’ Premiere – Kandi Breaks Down In Tears & T.I. Surprises Tiny

Xscape is finally back and during the first episode on their Bravo special called ‘Xscape: Still Kickin’ It,’ Kandi struggled with important decisions. T.I. showed Tiny and the group some love. Check out what else happened.

The girls are back together, but it’s not all just fun and games. A lot went down when they split back in the 90s, so Tiny calls a meeting to clear the air.

LaTocha Scott asked Kandi Burruss if she’s accepted her apology. LaTocha slammed Kandi in a radio interview years ago, and the girls have had this beef for years.

‘Honestly, it wasn’t really as satisfying as I thought it would be,’ Kandi said. ‘Yes, I want to forgive, but it’s just hard…’

The girls agree to perform at the Essence Festival and see how well they can get along.

Tiny’s mom is helping her with the kids amidst her breakup with T.I. ‘As far as my marriage, we’ve been going through some things,’ Tiny says.

‘It’s just been an ongoing thing to where we’re like in and out, in and out, and at the same time, we’re divorcing. It’s a crazy whirlwind.’

When LaTocha comes over to the house, she asks Tiny point-blank if she’s still having sex with T.I., but Tiny doesn’t answer the question.

With 20 days until the Essence Festival, there’s a lot the girls have to work through. T.I. shows up as well.

‘I told him he could stop by, but I ain’t think he would,’ Tiny says.

‘Now he shows up when we’re arguing. This man has the worst timing.’ Kandi asks him what he thinks about the setlist, and he agrees with her about starting with ‘Just Kickin’ It.’

Hope y'all already tune in to @bravotv it's a triple threat tonight!! Still Kickin It is about to come on at 9pm & then my favorite doctors show @therealdrjackie Married To Medicine right after! Don't miss it.. A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Nov 5, 2017 at 5:44pm PST

‘Listen, I have no voice in this race,’ T.I. tells the ladies. ‘All I want to do is make sure that you guys, as legends, have the most appropriate show that you could have because you know your legacy deserves it.’ Tiny is impressed with T.I.’s words.

‘It feels great to hear him call us legends,’ Tiny admits. ‘I’ve never heard him speak of us in that way, so I’m like, ‘What? Okay.’ He’s being extra nice today.’

T.I. wants to help the girls and Tamika asks him to come out and do a song with them.

The girls get a call, and they’re asked to do the BET Awards. Kandi says that she’s only doing the BET Awards and the Essence Festival for the fans.

Advertisement

She has to see how she gets along with everybody and she starts crying in front of Tiny. Tiny advises her just tell everyone how she feels. That’s the only way this is going to work. Overall, the first episode of ‘Xscape: Still Kickin’ It’ was really exciting!