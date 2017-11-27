FREE NEWSLETTER
Xscape Finale Recap: Kandi Burruss Decides Whether She Will Stay With The Group Or Not And Tiny Opens Up About Why She Filed For Divorce From T.I.

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/27/2017
Xscape Finale Recap Kandi Burruss Decides Whether She Will Stay With The Group Or Not And Tiny Opens Up About Why She Filed For Divorce From T.I.Source: bet.com

In this episode of Xscape: Still Kickin’ It, the group gets ready for heir first headlining show, and Tiny opens up about why she filed for divorce from T.I. Kandi Burruss makes her decision about staying with the group or not.

 

Xscape is reflecting about their BET awards performance because this is their first time on the stage since they got back together.

Tamika tells Kandi that she was off beat and she also tells LaTocha that her mic was too loud. She praised Tiny, on the other hand.

Xscape is getting ready for their Essence festival performance, where Tamika is set on them working out all of their kinks.

The issue of Kandi staying with the group full time is still present.

She’s been going back and forth deciding if she wants to commit herself to the group after their split.

She’s also had lots of success since leaving Xscape, penning Grammy-winning hits.

But, Kandi needs to hash some things out with the Scott sisters before she can move forward.

Later on in the show, Tiny confides in Kandi about her divorce with T.I.

However, she never gave a full explanation on why she decided to end things.

Tiny explained to Kandi that she decided to end things because if she couldn’t have all of him, then she didn’t want any of him.

Tiny reveals that T.I. was throwing lingerie parties and doing his own thing, other than supporting her. He even missed their BET performance.

 


Tiny also admitted that Xscape’s reunion is important to her because she doesn’t only want to be known as just T.I.’s wife.

When Xscape hit the stage in Detroit, T.I. showed up with their kids to surprise Tiny with roses.

The finale ended with the following message ‘Kandi has joined the women of Xscape for The Great Xscape Tour visiting 28 cities nationwide. Tiny LaTocha and Tamika have decide to record new music together. Kandi has decided not to join them.’

Jp
11/27/2017 at 5:59 am
Kandi has a stank tude…even on the last episode she continues with her rude. She wants people to kiss her behind.


