Xscape Drops Two New Singles Without Kandi Burruss – The Group Hires Vincent Herbert To Manage Them; Check Out Tiny’s Excitement

Kandi Burruss has made it clear that while she is touring with her old groupmates in Xscape, she has no plans of recording new music with them. Her intentions were also revealed in the last episode of Scape: Still Kickin’ It.

In this episode of Xscape: Still Kickin’ It, the group gets ready for heir first headlining show, and Tiny opens up about why she filed for divorce from T.I. Kandi Burruss makes her decision about staying with the group or not.

The finale ended with the following message ‘Kandi has joined the women of Xscape for The Great Xscape Tour visiting 28 cities nationwide. Tiny LaTocha and Tamika have decided to record new music together. Kandi has decided not to join them.’

Xscape has recorded not just one, but two new songs without Kandi.

The ladies unleashed the new tracks, ‘Dream Killa’ and ‘Wifed Up’ as a three-woman show.

And to top it all off, the ladies are under new management now as it was recently reported.

Love how this was put together this is like over 24yrs! Then & Now!!! @deandrelemans 🙌🏽🙌🏽👍🏽👍🏽🙏🏽👑🖤🗝 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Nov 26, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

HipHollywood stated that the group had recruited Vincent Herbert to manage their career going forward.

Tiny tells the blog that they’re incredibly excited about the new partnership:

‘We sat down with him, had some food and just talked, like how most business takes place, he just got our vision, and he saw the potential in us. We love what he did with Tamar and Lady Gaga, and we also knew he understood the business. We’re really excited.’ Well, what more can we say? We wish these ladies all the best!