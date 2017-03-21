Wyclef Jean Handcuffed By LAPD For Suspicion Of Armed Robbery!

It looks like the LAPD has found itself in some hot water after the police had mistaken famous recording artist Wyclef Jean for an armed robbery suspect!

Today, on Tuesday, March 21st the police admitted to their mistake and said that Jean was not involved in the armed robbery incident.

Apparently, an armed man had robbed a gas station earlier that morning, and his profile looked suspiciously like Wyclef Jean. The rapper posted a picture of himself on social media with his back held against a cop car with two police officers on both sides of him.

The rapper wrote on his Twitter account “That’s what’s going on with Wyclef in L.A. right now. The LAPD have me in cuffs for absolutely nothing.”

Jean wrote on the bottom of the video that he posted that he was in the studio while the incident had occurred.

LAPD another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs? pic.twitter.com/vjRfJUkooA — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

The Grammy award winner posted a collection of tweets that detailed the incident. He said that he was pulled over and was asked to put his hands up by the police. He was told not to move and was instantly handcuffed before he had to identify himself.

Wyclef wasn’t told why he was being cuffed and told the police who he was and that they had the wrong person, but the LAPD ignored his statements and put him in cuffs anyway.

Other policemen arrived on the scene and confirmed that they indeed had the wrong person.

Wyclef Jean posted a video to Instagram saying that he intended on suing the LAPD.

Advertisement

The suspect who robbed the gas station was described as a black male wearing a black sweatshirt and a red banana in gold or tan colored Toyota sedan, which matched the description of Jean at the time of the arrest.