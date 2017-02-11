WWE’s Chavo Guerrero Sr. Passes Away at 68

Wrestling legend Chavo Guerrero Sr. died today at the age of 68 after battling liver cancer. Guerrero Sr’s son, Chavo Guerrero Jr., who also wrestled in the WWE, announced that his father died earlier today.

Guerrero Sr., also known as Chavo Classic in his heyday in the WWE, was one of the principal characters in establishing the Guerrero family as one of the most popular wrestling families in recent time. He was also the brother of fellow WWE legend Eddie Guerrero, who died of a heart failure back in 2005.

Chavo Guerrero Jr. announced the sad news today via his Instagram, saying “Today the world lost a true rebel. He did things “HIS” way. Not always right, not always wrong, but He always followed what he believed in. He was diagnosed with Liver Cancer in early January of this year. As believer in Christ Jesus, he is now in Paradise. Today is a Sad day in the Guerrero Family. Rest In Peace Chavo “Classic” Guerrero Sr.”

Chavo “Classic” Guerrero Sr., was born 1949 in El Paso, Texas, 18 years before his brother Eddie Guerrero, who would go on to become a WWE Hall of Famer. Guerrero competed across the United States, but he found his biggest success in the California wrestling circuit, where he won the NWA Americas Heavyweight Championship for NWA Hollywood Wrestling 15 times. He played a significant role in the WWE back in 2004 when he managed his son Chavo in feuds against his brother Eddie, as well as family friend Rey Mysterio.

Classic’s last public appearance in the wrestling circuit came in a Lucha Underground episode last year that saw him help his son Guerrero Jr in a match against Mysterio.

RIP Chavo Guerrero Sr.