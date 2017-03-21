WWE Boss Vince McMahon Crashed His Car, Another Accident?!

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was involved in a car accident, on Tuesday, in his hometown Stamford, CT. The incident was minor, and no victims were reported, but McMahon’s Bentley suffered some damages.

What’s interesting is that the 71-years old promoter shows a weird attraction for car accidents.

In 1998, WWE superstar “Stone Cold” Steve Austin “accidentally” dump the entire contents of a cement mixer truck into the open roof of McMahon’s Corvette, a heartbreaking scene for every car lover out there. Fortunately, Vince was not in the car, or he would have had to fight with Dwayne Johnson for the nickname “The Rock.”

One year later, Austin was hit by a car in the parking lot at “Survivor Series,” sustaining serious injuries, which took him out of action for several months.

Speaking of accidents involving pro wrestlers, remember the one where an already injured Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was being driven from the arena in an ambulance when a tractor trailer driven by the group NWO hit the ambulance?

That was pretty unexpected but was surely surpassed by the one where, in 2011, McMahon barely made it alive when an electrical accident caused his limousine to explode spontaneously.

We think it’s pretty safe to say this man is a magnet for such unfortunate moments. Of course, the last two could have been staged, just for the sake of the show, but hey, the suspense still remains!

About McMahon’s accident on Tuesday, reports say that another car, a Toyota Camry, was involved in the incident. Though there was a baby seat in the car, no infant was present at that moment.

Unharmed, but with a damaged Bentley, McMahon will be at tonight’s “Smackdown Live” where he is expected to make quite a show.