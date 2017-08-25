Would Gwen Stefani Leave The Voice For American Idol? ‘You Just Never Know…’ – Check Out The Video!

Catt Sadler from E! News caught up with Gwen Stefani at the London Hotel in West Hollywood. She previewed her fall L.A.M.B. and gx eyewear collections, and she was asked about taking some time off from NBC’s The Voice.

Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton are returning as coaches, and Jennifer Hudson will fill the fourth seat when the show airs September 25.

Gwen was ‘sad’ when she realized she wouldn’t be coming back this fall.

‘I have so much fun on the show,’ Gwen said. Though it sometimes feels like a job, since ‘you get invested in it, and it’s emotional,’ Stefani said it ‘fuels’ her musical side.

‘Because you’re around so much music the whole time, it’s impossible to watch the talent be so great and not want to do that.’

‘I just love it,’ Stefani said. ‘I think it’s a great show.’

The Voice is not the only singing competition on TV. American Idol auditions began on August 17, and so far, only Katy Perry has signed to judge the rebooted series for ABC.

Hypothetically, if producers were to reach out to Stefani, would she jump ship?

‘That would, like; I don’t know,’ the songwriter said. ‘You never know what could happen. You just never know…but I doubt it.’

#hidebehindmylashes 💖 @Revlon #megamultiplier mascara! #nosmudge. Lasts all day. #ad A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Aug 18, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

Perry wants Charlie Puth and Lionel Richie to join her on the show, which Ryan Seacrest will host.

If Stefani were offered $25 million, as Perry was, would she still decline the opportunity?

‘I think she got all the money!’ Stefani said with a laugh. ‘I think there’s no more left!’ It’s very less likely that she would judge the American Idol show as you can ‘judge’ for yourself from all that she stated.