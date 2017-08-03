Worried Momager Kris Jenner Hires Son Rob A 24/7 ‘Suicide Squad’ For $15K Per Day

Momager Kris Jenner cannot even sleep at night thinking that her son Rob ‘might do something drastic’ amid his legal battle with baby mama Blac Chyna. The rest of his famous family and close friends have grown so worried about Rob Kardashian’s mental state following his social media revenge porn scandal that it has caused Kris to hire a so-called ‘suicide squad’ to watch over her depressed son.

According to a source close to the Kardashian clan, 61-year-old Kris Jenner has recruited a team of three life coaches to work in shifts and keep watch on Rob 24 hours, seven days a week as he struggles through his legal war with his former fiancée.

As expected, the people who are supposed to keep Rob sane and stop him from making any rash decisions are not cheap.

‘Rob is so depressed that Kris’s freaking out he might do something drastic, so she is making sure he is got a companion with him 24/7. She has hired three people who will serve as sober/life coaches to keep his spirits up at the cost of $15K a day,’ the insider dished.

Although it may seem like the measures the momager took are a little extreme, according to yet another source, her fears are one hundred percent valid!

Rob is deeply ashamed by the scandal his relationship with Chyna has brought on the whole family.

That, mixed with the fact that he has always been ’the sensitive one’ in the clan, means that a suicide attempt is not out of the question.

Do you think the ‘suicide squad’ hired by Kris Jenner will be able to keep Rob safe as he goes through these hard times?