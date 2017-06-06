Worried Kardashians Are In Talks To End KUWK For The Sake Of Depressed Kris Jenner, Kim Disagrees!

Because of momager Kris Jenner’s recent meltdown over Caitlyn’s tell-all, the rest of the Kardashians family are saying their reality TV show should end. Keeping Up with the Kardashians has already been through a rating crash this season, and it looks like nothing can be done to improve the situation.

‘The entire Kardashian clan has finally fallen apart and at least three major players—Kris, Kourtney, and Khloe— agree that it’s enough,’ revealed one source close to the family.

But although Kim disagrees it’s time to end the show that made them famous, the end is definitely near.

Kris has been the one person always supporting everybody else, and her strength and determination were to be admired, but now, it seems as if even the momager is over it.

Her recent sandal with Caitlyn Jenner has brought her to the point of a breakdown, revealed the insider.

Apparently, she’s been seeing many doctors and taking antidepressants, all because of the problematic memoir.

Her daughters are very worried about her as Kris is not acting like herself anymore. She is unstable and crying very often.

In the past, Kris remained unaffected by scandals, but now things are different.

The girls have agreed that it’s time Keeping Up with the Kardashians ends for the sake of their mother who is slipping more and more into depression.

The insider confirmed that they are done being the most famous American family and are currently in talks with E! to cancel the show.

Kim is the only one who cannot imagine not being famous anymore and fears being forgotten by the public.

The rest of the family are shocked at how selfish Kim can be when their mother is fading away because of the pressure.

Khloe had stated before that Kim was convinced from the very beginning that the show was all about her.

Meanwhile, Kris has become a recluse, a shadow of her old self and the kids who care are extremely worried.

Kim however, keeps thinking about her own fame and the money she could pocket if the show went on.

Do you think it’s time for Keeping Up with the Kardashians to say goodbye?