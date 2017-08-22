FREE NEWSLETTER
Worried Jennifer Aniston Plays Couples Counselor For BFF Courteney Cox And Fiancé

Nick Markus Posted On 08/22/2017
jennifer aniston courteney coxSource: pinterest.com

Jennifer Aniston is worried that the Friends co-star and close pal is throwing away the best thing in her life. According to new reports, Aniston has been actively involved in Courteney Cox‘s crumbling romance with fiance Johnny McDaid and she is acting like a couples therapist of sorts.

One insider close to the BFFs revealed that the engagement has been on and off more than just once and Aniston can’t just stay on the sidelines and watch them ruin a good thing without doing anything.

The actress believes Courteney may be losing something really great by just being difficult.

With that being said Aniston has been insisting that they go to couples’ counseling to solve their issues, but in the meantime, she’s been helping as well.

Not only is Aniston a reliable listener to her best friend but she’s also coming up with new and fun ideas for date nights as well as recommending little tricks that helped her and Theroux get over their marital fights as well.

As fans may already be aware, the 53-year-old Cox and her fiance, 41-year-old McDaid can’t really agree on anything including the location for their wedding or even where they should start a family together.

Because of that, they have been unsure whether or not they even want to go through with the knot tying.

However, despite Jennifer’s struggle to help, the insider says it might take a lot more than just her good intentions to get the pair to the aisle.

Read more about jennifer aniston courteney cox friends

