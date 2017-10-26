Worried Co-Stars Of Shannon Beador Beg Her To Divorce Abusive Husband

The other Housewives think Beador should end the problematic relationship and get help as soon as possible. We have learned that Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador’s co-stars have been begging the woman to dump her cheating husband after evidence of his past abuse surfaced.

The 52-year-old mother of three and her former BFF – now enemy Vicki Gunvalson have been at war for no less than two whole seasons over the allegations that David was violent towards his wife.

Even though the whole thing ruined the two women’s friendship, her fellow reality TV stars are still sticking by Beador’s side and pleading with her to file for divorce.

‘Most of the women on the show have talked to Shannon privately and urged her to be strong and to make the move. She would be better off without him. It is not just that it’s embarrassing for Shannon, it is about her mental health and safety. She is so upset all the time, and she should get out. Her friends have been telling her that David is treating her terribly and that she does not have to put up with it,’ one source on set revealed.

As fans of the show may remember, the prosecutor requested a protective order against Shannon’s baby daddy a few months following his 2003 spousal assault charges.

‘All of Shannon’s friends care about it her happiness. They want her to get out and get help,’ the insider added.

Advertisement

Do you also think Beador should go ahead and end her troubled marriage?