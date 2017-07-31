Workaholic Beyonce Already Recording New Material And Planning Surprise Tour Following The Birth Of Her Twins

It looks like Queen Bey – despite being a dedicated new mother of twins – is not letting the babies slow her down. According to new reports, the huge star is already back to work recording new material and making plans for a surprise tour as well.

We know how much love and support the artist receives from her many fans and we are sure they would wait for her no matter how long of a hiatus she took to look after her babies with husband Jay Z.

But the star is not used to being far from the stage for too long, and she already misses the excitement of creating new music.

Without a doubt, with the full support of her rapper hubby Jay Z, Beyonce aims to be the best female performer on the planet.

‘Beyonce’s already hard at work, having the twins has inspired her. She’s been recording new material and is planning a surprise tour for her fans too – expect an announcement soon. She’s more determined than ever and feels inspired by having her babies recently. Beyonce’s hired nannies to help with the twins and she has been writing and recording new material while working hard to get back in shape. There’s no way she’s going to step away for a few years to raise her kids that is not on her agenda at the moment; she is raring to go again,’ one source close to the big family revealed.

The 35-year-old performer was inspired even more recently when she watched Missy Elliot at the recent FYF Festival in Los Angeles.

She attended the event alongside her sister Solange.

The insider claimed that seeing Missy back on stage after all those years sparked Beyonce and she is determined to really make a mark and be an inspiration to other women.

Advertisement

Are you surprised Beyonce is back to work so soon after welcoming her twins?