Woody Harrelson Says He Partied Way Too Hard And Is Giving It Up For Life

Woody Harrelson has been one of the biggest celebrity advocates of marijuana as a therapeutic drug in recent history. Harrelson who is now 55 said that he gave it up about a year ago after he figured out that it was holding him back.

Woody told Vulture magazine that he was partying way too hard for a majority of his life.

He went on to explain that the effects of it are therapeutic for many people and even the police refer to it as a therapeutic drug that induces euphoria, but he has to give it up because of its effect on his career.

He said that it stops him from being an emotionally available and emotionally involved person in his life. Harrelson described himself as a party animal, but he is now trying to move away from that title and on to the greater things.

At one point in his life, he even tried to get a license to have his own dispensary in his home in Hawaii. In spite of quitting recently, he says that he still gets tempted to smoke it sometimes.

He explained in the interview that during the night before the interview, people were smoking marijuana around him and he felt extremely tempted to engage in and had to fight the urge.

Harrelson finished the interview by saying that it is a slippery slope and you find yourself in the exactly the same place that you were in when you first started.

Woody is a two-time Academy Award nominee and has won one Emmy award out of his seven nominees. His breakout role was his role as a bartender in the TV sitcom Cheers.

Advertisement

Some of Woody Harrelson’s more recent and better-known films include White Men Can’t Jump, Zombieland, Natural Born Killers, The People Vs. Larry Flynt, Kingpin, and The Hunger Games series.