Woody Harrelson In Talks For Han Solo Movie

Woody Harrelson is in early talks to take on the role of mentor to Han Solo in a the new ‘Star Wars’ movie.

According to media reports Thursday, Alden Ehrenreich will play Han Solo, Donald Glover will play a younger version of Lando Calrissian and Emilia Clarke will play the love interest.

Allison Shearmur and Kathleen Kennedy, who stars in ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ and ‘The Hunger Games’ franchise, are also involved in the project.

The film is expected to be released in theaters in May 2018.

If the information is true, it will not be the first time that Harrelson plays such a scoundrel. He was the drunk and vulgar mentor Haymitch Abernathy in ‘The Hunger Games,’ where he begrudgingly helped prepare Katniss Everdeen and Peter Malark for the games.

Harrison also recently revealed details about his directorial debut in “Lost In London.”

The former ‘Cheers’ star says the movie is a bizarre mix of autobiography, live theater and film.

Harrelson described the film as “a profound introspection comedy” about “one of the worst nights (s) of his life” during which he spent an evening in prison in the English capital in 2002 after he broke an ashtray in a taxi.

Other known actors, such as Owen Wilson and Willie Nelson will appear in the film. Harrelson revealed that the movie would take place in 14 different locations.

“I had this idea ten years ago or more,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I love theater and movies, and I really wanted to find a way to combine the two. So I thought this particular story was going on in different sequences, so I figured I’d like to shoot it in real time, like live-action movies or something like that. ”

‘Lost In London’ hits theaters later this year.