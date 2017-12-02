FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Hollywood

Woody Allen Turns 82 — Why Some Aren’t Celebrating The Director’s Birthday

Charisse Van Horn Posted On 12/02/2017
Diane Keaton and Woody AllenSource: Woody Allen and Diane Keaton in 'Sleeper' Still/United Artists

The legendary director, actor, and filmmaker Woody Allen celebrated his 82nd birthday on Dec. 1, 2017, but not everyone is celebrating. While there were plenty of fans who sent shoutouts, pictures of Woody from his younger years, and GIFs on social media networks, there were others who vilified him and want answers for decades-old allegations he sexually abused his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow.

Unlike filmmaker Roman Polanski who stood trial and pled guilty to statutory rape before fleeing the country, Woody Allen was never found guilty of sexually abusing Dylan. Though the allegations have followed him like a dark cloud, he has managed to forge ahead with his career (like Polanski) and win a total of four Oscars.

Woody Allen has made movies every year dating back to 1975. In 1974 he didn’t make, write, direct, or produce a film. There is no question that he is a hard-working, talented, funny and phenomenal legend. Every project Allen comes up with is a shoe-in for the Academy.

Actors and actresses beg to work with him and know there’s a great chance they’ll get critical acclaim and award-buzz if they do.

If they don’t, then they have the experience of working with Woody Allen to add to their resume. Then there’s the other side.

There are those who stand by Dylan Farrow and want to know how anyone could put an Oscar statue above the worth of a young, 7-year-old, innocent girl who has said throughout her entire life that Woody Allen sexually abused her.

There are those who feel that to work with Woody Allen is to sell your soul to the worst kind of devil, the ones that prey on children.

Maybe in Polanski’s case, the decision is more clear-cut. He took a plea deal and has multiple accusers.

In Allen’s case, there is just Dylan Farrow and the speculation that surrounds his marrying his stepdaughter Soon-Yi Previn.

Dylan Farrow wrote an open letter about the alleged abuse in 2014. Since then, her adopted brother Moses has written a book putting blame on Mia Farrow and accuses her of coaching Dylan with the sexual allegations and being abusive.

How do you feel about Woody Allen? Are you one wishing him a happy birthday and are you excited to see his new movies? At this point, it seems unlikely the public will ever know the full truth. Unlike many other cases that have come to light, there haven’t been further allegations made towards Allen.

Do you stand with Woody Allen or do you stand with Dylan Farrow? Do you believe she has told the truth about Allen molesting her?

1 Comment

billie acrie
12/02/2017 at 11:25 am
Reply

Woody should have been arrested a long time ago , but people still go to see his dumb a** movies. Never liked the prevet/child abuser …….He needs to be on the list like all the other jacka**es…In fact he should be number one….What a Dick!☹☹☹☹


