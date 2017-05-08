Wonder Woman’s Final Trailer Is Released, Teases Exciting Storyline!

Wonder Woman’s final trailer premiered last night, during the MTV Movie & TV Awards gala, with Warner Bros. Singapore putting Diana of Themyscira in the spotlight with this new TV spot, over her fellow Trinity members, Batman and Superman.

Advertisement

Warner Bros. and DC Films are doing anything to promote the Amazonian Warrior’s adventure and, although Wonder Woman will team with her allies once again later this year, when Justice League releases in theaters, this time she needs to sparkle, so producers chose to taunt Batman and Superman.

If you haven’t seen the trailer yet, it’s available here:

Wonder Woman finally gets the spotlight she deserves, as she attempts to save humankind from the brink of disaster amid the Great War.

Gal Gadot has the mission to go against the God of War and his human crony Dr. Poison when they try to lead a bloody war.

Of course, Diana will intervene, with the help of Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor and Lucy Davis’ Etta Candy, two of her most trusted allies in the comic books.

With a statement like “Metropolis has Superman. Gotham has Batman. Now the world has Wonder Woman” in the new spot, it’s clearly who runs the show now.

This aggressive promoting is a response to fans, who often complained about the lacking ad campaign promoting the new film.

Now, with less than a month before the movie hits theaters, their wish came true.

These new spots and trailers give a better look at the origin of Wonder Woman and what the movie has to offer, teasing some great moments, but without big spoilers.

Advertisement

Diana of Themyscira is a great character in the DC Universe and deserves one great movie. Hopefully, this is what we’ll see on June 2, when the movie has its premiere!