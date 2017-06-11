Wonder Woman Kills Tom Cruise’s The Mummy At The Domestic Box Office

Sorry, Tom Cruise! Your movie was no match for the smash hit Wonder Woman. Warner Brother’s production starring Gal Gadot beat The Mummy at the weekend box office, pulling in $57.2 million in North American theaters during its first weekend, according to estimates done by the studio on Sunday.

Universal’s The Mummy did ok, but not nearly as well as Wonder Woman, coming in at $32.2 million in tickets during its debut weekend.

The Gal Gadot superhero film, directed by Patty Jenkins, has grossed $205 million domestically after fourteen days.

The North American opening for The Mummy had a weak start and its domestic revenue didn’t cover the production costs.

The movie made $52 million against a budget of $125 million.

Even though the domestic performance wasn’t what the studio’s hoped, The Mummy did relatively well internationally, coming in at $141.8 million in 63 territories, including $52.2 million in China.

According to the studio, the film is the biggest worldwide opening for Cruise, so it wasn’t all that bad.

His star power is strong overseas where audiences care less about Tom’s public relations disasters including the famous Oprah Winfrey incident where he jumped on her couch while declaring his love for Katie Holmes.

Despite the excellent performance abroad, critics slammed the movie.

The Alex Kurtzman directed film had a dismal 17% ‘fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes and the audience score wasn’t much better.

Sure, the critics didn’t like the film, but when taking into consideration how much money it made globally, there is no doubt more movies similar to The Mummy will be made.

In fact, Universal Studio’s confirmed our suspicion.

Tom Cruise’s most recent film is the beginning of a Marvel-style franchise that will resurrect many of the famous monster characters like, The Invisible Man, Dracula, and Frankenstein.

Advertisement

Even though The Mummy’s opening weekend didn’t perform up to its domestic expectations, the franchise will go ahead as planned. Johnny Depp signed up to play the Invisible Man, and Javier Bardem will play Frankenstein’s Monster. Beauty and The Beast director will take on the role of director for the Bride Of Frankenstein.