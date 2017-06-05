Wonder Woman Destroys Its Critics After The Movie Has A $223 Million Opening Weekend

As everybody knows, it’s no secret that Hollywood has recently lacked action movies with female leads. In the comic book universe, the number of films dedicated solely to female superheroes can be counted on one hand.

However, the most recent addition to that list has smashed all other predecessors.

Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins, celebrated a $223 million worldwide opening weekend and became the best domestic, but unfortunately not international, opening for a female director in the history of film.

Needless to say, the critics of the movie were wrong.

How did the movie become so successful? According to the director, she managed to stay true to her vision, resulting in the undeniably popular and lucrative film.

Jenkins gave the film a great deal of thought despite critics questioning her view.

The movie comes at a time when the public is hungry for female-driven entertainment and media, and Warner Brother’s distribution chief, Jeff Goldstein, agrees.

Goldstein said, ‘globally this property has just resonated with fans. There is something iconic about the story of Wonder Woman that’s hitting the zeitgeist perfectly.’

Wonder Woman was number one in the United Kingdom, earning over $7 million during the weekend. However, that still wasn’t enough to beat Sam Taylor-Wood’s $14 million for the film Fifty Shades Of Grey in 2015.

Gal Gadot, the actress who plays Wonder Woman in the movie, made her debut as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice last year.

Jeff Goldstein knew right away they had stumbled upon something special after the reception to her character in Batman Vs. Superman.

When speaking about Gal Gadot, he said, ‘while the story was critically tough, she emerged as a real bright spot.’

This isn’t the first time Patty Jenkins has released a film to critical acclaim. She is best known for her 2003 Oscar-winning film, Monster, based on the life of serial killer Aileen Wuornos played by Charlize Theron who went on to win an Oscar for the role.