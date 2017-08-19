Wonder Woman 2 Will Make Patty Jenkins The Highest Paid Director In Hollywood

Patty Jenkins is breaking the bank! Ever since she released her widely acclaimed and successful Wonder Woman in June of 2017, the blockbuster has been breaking records all over the place.

With Jenkins at the leader of the ship, it is now the highest-grossing live-action film directed by a woman, ever.

Industry executives confirmed last month at the San Diego Comic-Con that there would be a second Wonder Woman, but no one knows for sure if Jenkins will be back to direct it.

However, according to Deadline, a deal is allegedly in place between Jenkins and studio executives.

#FBF to standing on the blue carpet with our fearless leader, Patty Jenkins, for the @wonderwomanfilm premiere. A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Aug 4, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

If the negotiations are finished, it will make Patty the highest paid female director in Hollywood.

A source revealed back in June that Jenkins would be working on the script, even if it means she wouldn’t be the one to direct the blockbuster film series.

Jenkins said to Entertainment Weekly, “the story will take place in the United States, which I think is right.”

Patty said Wonder Woman “has to come to America.”

“It’s time.”

Fans of Patty might remember her first successful film starring Charlize Theron in 2003, Monster.

The movie followed the serial murderer, Aileen Wuornos, a former prostitute who was executed after she killed six men in the late 1980’s and early 1990’s.

Aileen claimed at the time she was acting in self-defense. However, the court wasn’t buying her story, and she faced the lethal injection in 2002. Despite that tragic story, Jenkin’s film, Monster, is considered to be a classic. With the success of her newest films, it looks like we’re destined to see more of Patty in the future.