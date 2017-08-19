FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Patty Jenkins ryan reynolds robert pattinson leonardo dicaprio Tom Hardy daisy ridley elle fanning James Cameron cate blanchett kevin hart angelina jolie Alicia Vikander Hailee Steinfeld liam hemsworth dakota johnson josh gad keanu reeves daniel craig tim miller amy schumer Henry Cavill michelle pfeiffer brie larson
Home » Movies

Wonder Woman 2 Will Make Patty Jenkins The Highest Paid Director In Hollywood

Bridget Hill Posted On 08/19/2017
0
271 Views
0


Patty JenkinsSource: MarieClaire.co.uk

Patty Jenkins is breaking the bank! Ever since she released her widely acclaimed and successful Wonder Woman in June of 2017, the blockbuster has been breaking records all over the place.

With Jenkins at the leader of the ship, it is now the highest-grossing live-action film directed by a woman, ever.

Industry executives confirmed last month at the San Diego Comic-Con that there would be a second Wonder Woman, but no one knows for sure if Jenkins will be back to direct it.

However, according to Deadline, a deal is allegedly in place between Jenkins and studio executives.

If the negotiations are finished, it will make Patty the highest paid female director in Hollywood.

A source revealed back in June that Jenkins would be working on the script, even if it means she wouldn’t be the one to direct the blockbuster film series.

Jenkins said to Entertainment Weekly, “the story will take place in the United States, which I think is right.”

Patty said Wonder Woman “has to come to America.”

“It’s time.”

Fans of Patty might remember her first successful film starring Charlize Theron in 2003, Monster.

The movie followed the serial murderer, Aileen Wuornos, a former prostitute who was executed after she killed six men in the late 1980’s and early 1990’s.

Advertisement

Aileen claimed at the time she was acting in self-defense. However, the court wasn’t buying her story, and she faced the lethal injection in 2002. Despite that tragic story, Jenkin’s film, Monster, is considered to be a classic. With the success of her newest films, it looks like we’re destined to see more of Patty in the future.

Post Views: 271

Read more about Patty Jenkins wonder woman Wonder Woman 2

Advertisement

You may also like
Chris Pine And ‘Wonder Woman’ Director Patty Jenkins Reunite For New TNT Series
07/27/2017
Gal Gadot Shares Sweet Moment With Crying Young Fan Dressed As Wonder Woman
07/23/2017
Chris Pine Talks Returning To Wonder Woman And Working With Oprah Winfrey On A Wrinkle in Time: ‘She’s a Force of Nature!’
07/16/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *