Woman Who Claims She’s Pregnant With Drake’s Baby Reveals It’s Name And Sex!

The woman who claims she is pregnant with Drake’s baby is getting ready for the arrival of her son. According to Sophie “Rosee Divine,” the baby will be a boy, and she’s even chosen a name of the alleged “Hotline Bling” heir.

Sophie held a baby shower recently to celebrate the impending birth of her child, who is set to arrive just a week before Drake’s 31st birthday.

What a coincidence!

Enjoying a beautiful day with my baby boy 😍… 23 weeks, 17 more to go. Blessed, happy, and grateful beyond measure 😊 A post shared by Sophie (@sophieknowsbetter) on Jun 17, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

Even though Drake hasn’t confirmed if the baby is his, and will probably check for proof through a paternity test when he’s born, Sophie is still vehemently claiming the baby belongs to the rapper.

The adult film actress stated he knocked her up when Drake visited her in France earlier in the year.

And what is she naming the child?

According to the soon-to-be-mother, the child’s name will be Adonis.

Is the baby actually Drake’s kid or is she merely trying to make a name for herself?

We can only speculate at this point.

However, when you’re a celebrity-rapper at the level of Drake, there are probably many people who are willing opportunists who want to benefit from their relationship with you whenever they can.

We’re not claiming she’s a liar, but it’s important to note that sometimes these kinds of statements are facetious, to say the least.

For example, the lead singer of the band, Silverchair, Daniel Johns from Australia, was once accused of sexual assault.

Advertisement

The case was thrown out of court after the judge and jury came to realize the man wasn’t even present in the country at the time of her claims! Maybe, Sophie is unlike the woman in the case of Daniel Johns. Either way, we congratulate Sophie on her baby boy and wish her all the best.