Woman Reportedly Claims ‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore’s Ex Boyfriend Matt Jordan Raped Her!

Kenya Moore is living her best life now that she’s married to successful restaurateur Marc Daly. The housewife has moved on from her problematic ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan. However, the personal trainer just can’t seem to keep himself out of the spotlight.

A woman exclusively told celebrity gossip blog Fameolous that Jordan allegedly made her “do things that she didn’t want to do.” The anonymous female claims to have opened a case against Matt and the site is will release more information when it becomes available if what’s being said is true.

This is a delicate situation and a serious accusation. Jordan has yet to speak on the rumor and has his Instagram comments deactivated.

Kenya and Matt had one of the most rollercoaster relationships in “Real Housewives of Atlanta” history.

Not only did they make up and break up constantly but Jordan was also caught destroying Kenya’s property and exhibiting stalker-like behavior.

Moore’s ex has tried multiple times to expose her and has even gotten into a physical fight with his frenemy Peter Thomas.

Kenya claimed that her ex had anger issues but never sought the help that he needed to deal with them ultimately leading to their permanent split.

The last time we’ve heard from Matt Jordan was when the news of Kenya getting married broke.

The Queen of Twirl allegedly dated Daly a full year before marrying him which prompted Matt to say that she was cheating on him with Daly all along.

Meanwhile, Kenya has been so happy in wedded bliss that she hasn’t had the time to entertain anything that Matt has said.

Since season ten of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” is premiering in a little over a week, all we can hope for is for Kenya to tell us exactly where it ended with Matt and began with Marc.