Wiz Khalifa Brings Out New Girlfriend On Stage As Amber Rose Romance Heats Up

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose are in a contest to prove who is the happiest with their new love interests. A few days after the model went public with 21 Savage, Wiz Khalifa brought his girlfriend Izabela Guedes on stage to profess his love.

The 29-year-old rapper has been speculated to be seeing Guedes since earlier this year. It wasn’t till a few months ago that they made it official and only recently has he started showing off the 27-year-old Brazilian model.

During the past week, Khalifa has posted six pictures featuring Izabela which is much more than he used to post. What prompted this change?

It could be the fact that his ex-wife and mother to his son, Sebastian Thomaz, has been flaunting her relationship with 24-year-old rapper 21 Savage. The two have been inseparable lately, from riding motorbikes together to 21 posting a video of him telling the mom that she’s a beautiful person inside and out.

The video of Savage praising Rose went viral. The Slaughtergang musician tweeted a response to all of the haters that the Instagram post garnered.

“N***** really think a man expressing his feelings to a girl is soft but y’all will tell da n**** who gone snitch on you u love him everyday,” the tweet read.

It’s abundantly clear that 21 Savage isn’t scared to let Amber know how he feels about her and Amber is loving the attention!

Wiz Khalifa has also made it obvious that he’s in love. Even going as far as to bring Guedes out to sing to her at one of his concerts.

While Amber’s romance may only be for the summer months, it seems like Wiz’s relationship is for the long run. Either way, it’s good to see the exes both moving on while co-parenting to their 4-year-old adorable son.