Winter Wonderland: Here’s How Beyonce and Jay Z are Spending Christmas

Beyonce and Jay Z have decided to leave their family on the east coast alone this year and celebrate Christmas along with their 4 year old daughter Blue Ivy at home in Southern California.

According to a source close to the 35 year old diva, “It is just way too cold back in New Jersey and New York right now, so they decided to create a warm Winter Wonderland at their home in Beverly Hills.”

“They know that this is the last year that Blue Ivy will really believe in Santa Claus, so they want to make it as special and magical as possible for her.”

Furthermore, the insider shared that the star couple have not less than four Christmas trees in their home.

“There is a huge tree when you walk in, one on each side of their house and they also have one in Blue Ivy’s bedroom,” stated the source, who wanted to also mention that the huge decorations were not harmful to the forests and “all of their trees are plastic!”

“Their house is also adorned with a ton of ornaments and poinsettias. It looks really pretty!”

The almost over 2016, was not the best year for Beyonce and her rapper husband Jay Z who were close to getting a divorce at the beginning of the year. The cause for their marital problems was the rumor that Jay Z cheated on his diva wife with many women. Furthermore, it was believed that he may even have a child with someone else.

Their relationship naturally took a bad turn amid these rumors but it looks like in the end they were able to talk about it and sort out their issues.

Now that the winter holidays are here, the couple along with their little girl decided to take some time off for healing and peaceful fun at home. “They decided to both take time off this month from their busy schedules to just focus on their family and the holidays,” explained the insider.