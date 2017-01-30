Winona Ryder SAG Awards Speech Reactions Start Meme Frenzy

Winona Ryder’s facial expressions at the SAG Awards during David Harbour’s acceptance speech were memorable. The many grimaces have earned Ryder the title of “human gif factory.” The 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on Sunday night, and most of the ceremony was somber with numerous celebrities using the stage to call out Donald Trump on the Muslim ban he recently put in place via a series of executive orders. Some funny and strange moments also happened at the soirée.

Winona Ryder had one of the silliest moments at the SAG Awards. Miss Ryder is part of the new hit Netflix series called “Stranger Things,” which stars Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin. Last night, the highly popular science fiction-horror show won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, and the entire cast took the stage for the acceptance speech.

Harbour, who obviously had a prepared speech, said: “I would just like to say, in light of all that’s going on in the world today, it’s difficult to celebrate the already celebrated Stranger Things, but this award from you who take your craft seriously and earnestly believe, like me, that great acting can change the world is a call to arms from our fellow craftsmen and women to go deeper. And through our art to battle against fear, self-centeredness and exclusivity of our predominately narcissistic culture and through our craft to cultivate a more empathetic and understanding society by revealing intimate truths that serve as a forceful reminder to folks that when they feel broken and afraid and tired they are not alone. We are united in that we are all human beings and we are all together on this horrible, painful, joyous, exciting and mysterious ride that is being alive.”

Harbour added: “Now, as we act in the continuing narrative of ‘Stranger Things,’ we 1983 midwesterners will repel bullies. We will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no home. We will get past the lies. We will hunt monsters and when we are at a loss amidst the hypocrisy and the casual violence of certain individuals and institutions, we will, as per Chief Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the weak and the disenfranchised and the marginalized. And we will do it all with soul, with heart, and with joy. We thank you for this responsibility. Thank you.”

As Mr. Harbour was giving his long speech, Ryder displayed an array of facial expressions. She seemed confused at first and rolled her eyes a few times. Then “The Private Lives of Pippa Lee” actress appeared surprised by the words Harbour was using to express himself.

At some point, she seemed in awe by her co-star – so she stared at him for a few seconds before raising her fists like she was cheering him on. Ryder’s many facial expressions have birthed some memes that will live on the internet forever.