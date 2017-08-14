Willie Nelson Cuts Concert Short Due To Breathing Problems – Is He Okay?

Yesterday, Willie Nelson was unable to wrap up his concert due to experiencing shortness of breath. The star performed at the USANA Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The 84-year-old country singer was forced to cut his show short because of the health scare.

Immediately after, the man was rushed to a hospital nearby.

This early morning at around 1 A.M., Nelson took to social media to assure his worried fans that he is doing much better.

‘This is Willie. I’m sorry to have to cut the SLC show short tonight. The altitude got to me I’m feeling better now and headed for lower ground,’ he tweeted.

Soon after, Kacey Musgraves who was his opening act retweeted the man’s post.

According to a source who attended the concert, a few minutes after Nelson stepped off the stage, a woman appeared instead.

She told the crowd that the country crooner loves all of his fans very much, wished them a safe trip back home and announced that the concert was over.

This is not the first time Willie experienced breathing problems due to the altitude.

Back in August of 2012, the man was expected to perform at a Denver fundraiser.

Similar to this more recent occurrence, the audience was informed the artist had problems breathing due to the altitude.

Willie is expected to perform tomorrow in Saratoga.

Afterward, he is set to show up on Thursday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.