William Christopher Dies At 84

Actor William Christopher who played the role of Father Francis Mulcahy in the series MASH, died of cancer at the age of 84.

He passed away Saturday at his home in Pasadena, California around 5:00pm, according to a report from CNN.

Diagnosed with lung cancer 18 months ago, he died with his wife Barbara Christopher at his side.

The couple were together for 60 years, reports Time.

His longtime agent Robert Malcolm said two weeks ago the actor took a turn for the worse and started hospice care this week.

“He went peacefully without pain this morning,” Malcolm said in a statement.

He is best known for the role of Father Francis Mulcahy on the 1970’s TV series MASH, which aired for 11 seasons.

William Christopher also appeared on the big screen, acting regularly until the early 2000’s.

His co-star in the series MASH Loretta Swit mourned the death of a man whom “everybody loved.” She highlights in particular his great sense of humor.

“A great sense of humour and a great humanitarian,” Swit said in a statement. “It was the most perfect casting ever known.”

William Christopher leaves behind his wife, Barbara and two sons, John and Ned.

The couple wrote a book called ‘Mixed Blessings’ which dealt with raising a son with autism.