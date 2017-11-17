Will The ‘Real Housewives Of Dallas’ Come Back For Season 3?

The Real Housewives of Dallas wrapped up its sophomore season in dramatic fashion, but will Bravo give the reality series a green light for Season 3? Here’s a quick rundown on a potential RHOD Season 3 and rumors of an exciting new cast member.

Romper reports that there is a good chance that RHOD will get renewed for a third season. Bravo hasn’t announced plans for another year, but there’s little doubt that the Dallas Housewives brought plenty of drama to the franchise.

That said, the show has not attracted a big audience, especially when compared to the franchise’s other locations, such as the Real Housewives of Orange County. The series even trailed the network’s lesser-known show, Below Deck. Bravo will likely make an announcement in the coming weeks after it examines the ratings from the reunion.

If Bravo gives producers the green light, it isn’t clear when the new season will premiere. The first season started in the spring of 2016 and the last season premiered this summer. It is safe to assume the series will follow a similar pattern, with production starting over the winter and spring and the season kicking off in the summer or early fall.

While the fate of the Real Housewives of Dallas hangs in the air, an insider told Champagne and Shade that 2017’s Mrs. America Texas, Morgan Bredde, will be joining the show in Season 3.

Bredde, who won Mrs. Minnesota International last year, currently resides in Dallas and shares two children with her husband.

Little else is known about Bredde, though she does follow Andy Cohen, Bravo, and several RHOD cast members on social media. Bravo has not commented on whether or not Bredde will join the series next year.

So there will be a season 3 of #RHOD Real Housewives of Dallas. I'm excited! Don't ask how do I know, I just know. lol — Focus Media Group (@FMGGFX) October 25, 2017

If Bredde becomes a member of the RHOD, then one of the ladies from Season 2 will likely get the boot. The insider claims that Cary Deuber and Brandi Redmond are returning for sure and that LeeAnne Locken’s future is unknown.

After a rough Season 2 – in which she threatened the lives of her co-stars and got called out for it – Locken claims she will not return.

Of course, casting for Season 3 of the Real Housewives of Dallas will not even begin until the show gets the green light from Bravo, which could still be months away.