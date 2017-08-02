Will T.I. And Tiny Renew Their Vows After Reports Claim The Divorce Is Off? They Are Addicted To Each Other

Are T.I. and Tiny going from divorce docs to vow renewals? After reports claimed that T.I. and Tiny called off their divorce, we have learned what’s happening between them. Their friends are very optimistic!

T.I. and Tiny still have to go through with the divorce papers that Tiny has originally filed back in December 2016.

But it’s looking as if they may never put the pen to the legal papers.

I hope you guys are tune in to @centrictv Being Tameka Tiny Harris it's on now! Let me know how is was guys…thx!! A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Jul 15, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

‘T.I. and Tiny’s on again, off again relationship is exactly who they are. They can‘t live with or without each other,’ according to a source close to the couple.

‘They are addicted to each other regardless of the good or the bad, which has led their friends and family to believe that they won’t go through with the divorce.’

The same insider said that their family and friends are confident that the couple will reunite and they think it’s only a matter of time before this happens.

And, if they do get back together, ‘it would possibly lead to them renewing their vows,’ the source admits.

‘Everything is on the table at this point. They always go down the same road to test their relationship and always find their way back to one another.’

Both T.I. and Tiny have asked their attorneys to withdraw their requests for divorce according to the latest reports which also claim that the two of them are back together.

They still have to comment on these reconciliation reports officially but the rumors are beginning to be more believable to their fans especially since T.I. and Tiny gushed over each other on social media just recently.

The rapper posted a sweet collage and loving message to Tiny where he said in part, ‘Can’t expect nobody to understand this thing of ours… Through the good & bad we stay up…’.

Not long after that, Tiny posted an adorable video, which featured a collage of photos from their wedding day. ‘The day I walked down that isle to marry the man to make all my dreams come true.’