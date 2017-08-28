Will Smith Talks DJ Jazzy Jeff Reunion And ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Reboot!

DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith are finally back together. The stars opened up about reuniting after more than ten years and also revealed whether or not a Fresh Prince reboot is in the making.

Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff came together for this past weekend’s Saturday’s MTV Presents Summerblast Music Festival in Croatia, as well as at Livewire Festival in England after 12 years.

It turns out that we should be grateful to LL Cool J for the awesome comeback.

Although Will Smith joked at first that the reason why it was finally time to reunite with Jeff was that the man was getting old, he then added that Cool J convinced him saying there is a lot of love out there in the music industry for the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The actor explained that he was so excited on stage that he nearly ruined his voice.

Jazzy Jeff claimed he is the one in charge of calming him down when he loses control while performing.

But it is safe to say he failed as not only did Smith blow out his voice but he also hurt his knee on stage.

Aside from the few concerts they had this weekend, the pair also released an original song they’d been working on titled ‘Get Lit’ on Sunday.

But many fans are curious whether or not Fresh Prince will have a comeback on the small screen.

According to Will Smith, sadly there aren’t any plans for a reboot anytime soon.

When asked if his kids listen to his music, Smith said: ‘My kids do not really listen [to my music] a lot. Everybody else in the world wants to hear what I say, except my kids.’