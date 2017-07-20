Will Smith Reveals First Trailer For Netflix Fantasy Cop Movie ‘Bright’!

Over the past few years, as Netflix has continued to grow their own original programming slate, they’ve managed to pull in bigger and bigger stars and directors. This winter, though, they’re releasing what could be their biggest, most ambitious movie yet, and star Will Smith just unveiled the first trailer at San Diego Comic-Con.

The film is called Bright and stars Smith and Joel Edgerton as two Los Angeles police officers who find themselves in the middle of a sinister conspiracy.

There’s just one catch: Edgerton’s character, Nick Jakoby, is actually an Orc and the “sinister conspiracy” involves a powerful magic wand.

Bright is set in a reality where our modern world is also inhabited by magical creatures and races that would normally be seen in films like The Lord of the Rings trilogy or the Harry Potter series.

In the three-minute trailer, we catch glimpses of not only Orcs but rich Elves, bothersome fairies, and all manner of magic.

Jakoby is the LAPD’s first Orc cop and, as you can imagine, Smith’s character, Scott Ward, is not pleased to have him as his new partner.

The duo soon finds themselves embroiled in Orcish gang warfare and face-to-face with the elite Elvin community when they track a powerful (and deadly) magical wand.

Screenwriter Max Landis (Chronicle, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency) wrote the script for Bright, which was directed by David Ayers.

The movie reteams Ayers with Smith, who worked together on last summer’s hugely successful superhero team-up film, Suicide Squad.

Atlantic Records, who produced the best-selling Suicide Squad soundtrack, is also reteaming with Ayers to create what they hope will be another popular playlist.

Advertisement

Bright also features appearances from actors Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, Happy Anderson, Kenneth Choi, and Ike Barinholtz. Despite its $90 million blockbuster budget and the star power of Smith and Ayers, Bright will debut exclusively on Netflix on December 22.