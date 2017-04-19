FREE NEWSLETTER
Will Smith May Play The ‘Genie’ In Live-Action Remake Of Disney’s Aladdin

Todd Malm Posted On 04/19/2017
Will Smith In An Interview With VultureSource: Vulture.com

Will Smith is currently negotiating a contract to play the Genie in Disney’s live-action film, Aladdin, directed by Guy Ritchie.

The Genie was first made famous by the late Robin Williams, who provided the voice for the character in the 1992 animated blockbuster.

The studio so far has been massively successful with their adaptions of old Disney cartoon movies.

Beauty and The Beast, starring Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast, has already grossed more than $1 billion worldwide since its release on March 17th of this year.

At an earlier date, Will Smith planned to be in a remake of Dumbo directed by Tim Burton, but that plan never came to fruition.

Even though Aladdin will be a musical, Smith will do just fine considering his past as a rapper before he starred in The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.

The former songwriter won 4 Grammy awards before taking the leading role in the 1990s situational comedy.

Aladdin is getting ready to start a six-month shoot that will commence in the United Kingdom in July and will finish early next year.

The first Aladdin film grossed a whopping $504 million for Disney around 25 years ago and kicked off a very successful merchandising line.

The original Disney movie was about the street urchin Aladdin who falls in love with Princess Jasmine before finding a magic lamp in a hidden cave. When he shines it up, he releases the Genie who has been trapped for centuries. The Genie offers him three wishes, but the wishes don’t go as planned.

The next movie Smith will be in is Bright that is due out in December. In other news, the actor has signed contracts to perform in the 4th and 5th installments of the Bad Boys series starring himself and Martin Lawrence.

