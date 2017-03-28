FREE NEWSLETTER
Will Smith Joins “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” Reunited Cast At Charity Event

Andy Cooper Posted On 03/28/2017
Fresh Prince of Bel Air castSource: CNN

The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” got together for a lunch date, nearly 21 years after the last episode hit the television. Unfortunately for the fans, the actors didn’t plan a revival of the show.

Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), Will Smith (Will), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Aunt Vivian no. 2), and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey) reunited at a charity event in Malibu, California.

Ribeiro was the first to upload a group photo on Instagram, saying that it is always amazing to spend an afternoon with his Fresh Prince family, but sadly James Avery (Uncle Phil) couldn’t be there to make the team complete.

Avery passed away, 68-years old, in 2013, after complications from heart surgery.

Smith also posted a group photo on Facebook, captioned “Lunch with my BFF’s… I missed my Uncle Phil today.”

For Will, James Avery meant a lot. When Uncle Phil died, the “Bad Boys” actor paid tribute to his late on-screen mentor, saying that the greatest lessons he learned, on a set and in life, came through James Avery.

Most recently appearing in “Suicide Squad,” Smith owes his celebrity to the show “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” where he had a lot of fun playing Will.

Everyone besides Ribeiro continues to act, while he now hosts “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and “Unwrapped,” after winning Season 19 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

While fans are asking for a revival, Will Smith was often quick to deny such a possibility. The 48-years old actor said that is more likely for Hell to freeze than ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” to make it to the screens again. Harsh news for the show’s fans, but it would be hard to imagine one without Uncle Phil.

