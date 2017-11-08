Will Smith And Jada Pinkett-Smith Never Gave $5 Million To Tyrese Gibson

Celebrity Insider reported a day ago that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith gave Tyrese Gibson a loan to help him with his financial problems. However, since then, sources claim that the story is not what it seems.

In a report from TMZ, insiders said to the publication “our Will and Jada sources say they did not give Tyrese any money at all” and although they’ve been friends for years, the pair is allegedly worried about Gibson’s medical condition.

As you may already know, Tyrese Gibson has been all over the media headlines and for all the wrong reasons.

For starters, he has had an ongoing one-sided feud with his Fast and Furious co-star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for the past few months.

The Hollywood actor took to social media on many occasions to accuse The Rock of making the Fast franchise “all about him.”

Furthermore, Gibson found himself embroiled in legal battles with his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell Gibson after the Fast and Furious actor allegedly “abused” his 10-year-old daughter.

Reports at the time claimed Gibson “went into a rage” and beat his daughter “with her arm” after she took money from her piggy bank after Tyrese specifically told her not to.

Be that as it may, the courts ruled in Gibson’s favor and decided against charging him with any crimes. The actor has had a rough past couple of months.

Is it possible that Tyrese Gibson lied about receiving $5 million from Will and Jada Smith? Many on social media claimed that Tyrese seems like the type of person who “does things for attention.”

Perhaps, this is merely another headline grab, considering the Four Brothers star posted an Instagram photo of himself talking to Jada Pinkett-Smith as if it was a symptom of the need to self-congratulate himself on his self-importance.