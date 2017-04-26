Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff To Reunite For Their First Concert In 12 Years

Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff are back! The pair announced via Instagram this week they will take the stage together to perform their first official show in 12 years.

Advertisement

They will be performing at the two-day 2017 MTV Presents Summerblast Festival in Croatia on August 25th and 26th as well as the 2017 Livewire Festival in the United Kingdom the day after.

Jeff wrote on his Instagram, “Yup…and THIS IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!!”

The hip-hop duo were both stars on the 1990’s comedy The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and won the first Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance in 1989 for their song, “Parents Just Don’t Understand.”

They later released two more popular hits, “Summertime,” and “Boom! Shake the Room.”

The hip-hop duet performed together in 2005 after releasing their last music together in 1998.

However, the hip-hop group has played short shows now and then, but not as an official team.

The two performed “Summertime” onstage with Willow Smith at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia in 2016.

Jeff and Will secretly recorded some new tracks together in 2015 when the news came out saying Will was making a comeback to the rap scene for the first time in over a decade. He appeared on the remix of Bomba Estéreo’s “Fiesta.”

In an interview with BBC’s The Graham Norton Show in the United Kingdom, Will revealed, “We’ve recorded about 25 songs and had four or five I actually like.”

I Am Legend and the DJ performed a single track concert at Las Vegas Pool Party in 2014.

They reunited for The Graham Norton Show and rapped the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air theme song alongside Alfonso Ribeiro who did his Carlton Dance with Will’s son, Jaden Smith.

Advertisement

Will has been revisiting his roots in the past few months. As Celebrity Insider readers know, he recently reunited with the cast of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air for a few pictures and a celebration of the show’s legendary success.