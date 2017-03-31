FREE NEWSLETTER
Will Smith And Alfonso Ribeiro Get Slammed ‘For Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Snub!’

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 03/31/2017
alfonso ribeiro will smith bb kingSource: nydailynews.com

Janet Hubert, who played the original Aunt Vivian on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was snubbed from the show’s reunion and she is not letting her co-stars get away with it!

Hubert dissed Alfonso Ribeiro, Will Smith as well as the rest of the cast.

She even called Ribero a “media hoe” blasting him for posting his “so-called” reunion photo.

“He was always the a** wipe for Will. There will never be a true reunion of The Fresh Prince. I have no interest in seeing any of these people on that kind of level,” the actress wrote in her Facebook post.

Harsh!

Although Hubert claimed in her post that she is not offended by the photo as she knows the reunion was for a charitable event she did threaten that she got more motivated to pitch her memoir, “Perfection is Not a Sitcom, Mom” in which she plans to tell all of the behind the scenes stories.

The online feud started when Ribeiro posted a photo with Smith, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Reid and Joseph Marcell on social media, captioning it: “Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete.”

Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete.

As fans of the popular TV show may already know, Avery, who played Uncle Phil, passed away back in 2013 at the age of 86 years old.

The OG Aunt Vivian was played by Hubert up until 1993 when she got fired and replaced with Reid.

A year ago, Hubert also fired at Will Smith after his wife complained about the lack of racial diversity at the Oscars.

Do you think Hubert is entitled to be angry at her former co-stars for not inviting her to the reunion?

1 Comment

Jeniece McCoy
03/31/2017 at 6:40 pm
Reply

No she shouldn’t of expected to be invited to the reunion, she was FIRED. That means you don’t come back. We didn’t miss you. The new aunt Viv was better.


