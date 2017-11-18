Will Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Make New Red Carpet Debut At AMAs Following Public Kiss?

Everybody remembers that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber made their first red carpet appearance back in 2011 at the AMAs. Will they do it again this year?

The most significant question ahead of the November 20 American Music Awards isn’t who will take home the trophies but will Selena and Justin walk the red carpet and make their debut public appearance since reuniting.

Wolves 🌑 A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 17, 2017 at 1:52pm PST

They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2011 ceremony when they were just teenagers.

It would be for these two to have their big coming out party now that they’ve finally found their way back to each other as adults after years apart.

‘People are holding their breath to see what Selena will do as far as the AMAs. She’s been saying she and Justin aren’t going to do any red carpets together, but she’s very unpredictable at the moment,’ according to a source.

‘The thing is, Selena’s so swept up in this romance, she’s having a lot of trouble keeping it private. She’s saying that’s what they want, but then the next thing she’s kissing him in front of tons of people during his hockey game. It’s tough to know what she’ll do,’ the source continued.

Wolves video x @marshmellomusic is out now! Watch it first on @applemusic 🐺 A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 17, 2017 at 8:22am PST

Selena is scheduled to perform Wolves at the event alongside Marshmello, and Justin is up for four AMA’s for his summer hits Despacito, and I’m the One.

Selena and Justin reunited after years apart in late October when a few hangouts turned into a reignited romance, and Selena’s romance with The Weeknd came to an end.

Just a few days after announcing their split, Selena was spotted holding hands and riding bikes with Justin and gave him sweet hugs after his weekly hockey game on November 1. On November 15, Selena and Justin were seen kissing at the ice rink.