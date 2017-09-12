FREE NEWSLETTER
Will Megyn Kelly Be Fired? NBC In Panic Mode Ahead Of Her ‘Today’ Show Debut!

Brandon Fitch Posted On 09/12/2017
megyn-kellySource: vanityfair.com

Reports say that NBC execs are now regretting hiring Megyn Kelly earlier this year, mainly because they allegedly offered her a whopping $17 million! As she is getting ready to make her debut on the Today show, the network is more and more worried about whether or not she’ll be able to bring the ratings in.

‘They are on because they have invested a lot of resources into her, and they are not sure if her original appeal when she was at Fox will translate,’ one insider explained.

According to the same source, it’s not just the network execs who are anxious about how she’ll be received, but Kelly herself has also been losing confidence.

Apparently, Megyn has been missing a lot of sleep over it.

It is only normal for her to be worried if we consider that the ratings of her Sunday news show were pretty low following her debut on NBC in July.

About her morning debut, the insider added that she really doesn’t want to look like a fool and so, it’s been really stressful.

Because NBC started losing faith in Megyn Kelly, they are allegedly planning on bringing to Today MSNBC star Rachel Maddow.

A source claimed they are going to put her on once or twice every week at first only to increase her role until she is a full-time star of Today.

2 Comments

Jean
09/12/2017 at 6:06 am
Reply

JUST SAY NO TO MEGHAN KELLY!!!


Vangular Welch
09/12/2017 at 2:41 am
Reply

Today show should never have let Tamron Hall leave, who looks a million times better than her replacement.


